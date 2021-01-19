Turkey: Search for missing from sunk ship continues

Search and rescue efforts for three missing people are underway two days after a Palau-flagged cargo ship sank off Turkey's Black Sea coast, officials said on Tuesday.

Bad weather conditions have hampered the rescue operation by air and sea.

Meanwhile, two bodies from the shipwreck found on Monday were identified as Savostin Anatoliy, 28, and Melnychenko Andrii, 26, said the provincial governor's office.

Earlier, the body of Captain Galenko Witaly, 37, a Russian citizen, was identified.

Of the 12 crew members on board, the bodies of three were recovered and six people were rescued.

On Sunday, the ship, Arvin, broke into two pieces and sank in the area where it was anchored, according to a Transport and Infrastructure Ministry statement.

The statement added that due to bad weather the ship had anchored on Jan. 15 in the administrative area of the Port of Bartin.

Before the accident, the Arvin had been heading to Burgas, Bulgaria.

