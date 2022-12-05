Turkish, Azerbaijani militaries hold joint military exercise

A joint military exercise is underway between the Turkish and Azerbaijani militaries, in accordance with an agreement on military cooperation, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

“The exercises involving the military personnel of different types of troops, combat and special engineer-sapper equipment, as well as military aviation vehicles of the Azerbaijan Army and the Turkish Armed Forces are being held in Baku city, as well as the territories of Astara, Jabrayil and Imishli regions,” the statement read.

Both the armies are performing various exercises and tasks using modern combat methods, such as “applying artillery, aviation and other types of troops in military operations, organizing their activities in interoperability, building pontoon bridges to open passages over rivers, landing paratroopers into the depths of imaginary enemy.”

“In the joint exercise, the main focus was on ensuring combat coordination during the interaction of troops, improving management, sharing experience and increasing the professionalism of personnel,” the statement concluded.