Türkiye, Azerbaijan start joint military drill

Türkish and Azerbaijani air forces began on Monday the TurAz Qartalı 2022 (TurAz Eagle 2022) Joint Flight-Tactical Exercises in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

An opening ceremony was held with the participation of Azerbaijani and Turkish servicemen, the ministry said in a statement.

"Tasks on the planning of joint activities of the Air Forces of the two countries, the study of interaction and combat interoperability, as well as the carrying out search-and-rescue measures will be fulfilled during the exercises," it added.

According to the Turkish Defense Ministry the exercises will last until Sept. 16.