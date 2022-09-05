Türkiye, Azerbaijan start joint military drill

TurAz Qartalı 2022 in Azerbaijan will last until Sept. 16.

Türkish and Azerbaijani air forces began on Monday the TurAz Qartalı 2022 (TurAz Eagle 2022) Joint Flight-Tactical Exercises in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said. 

An opening ceremony was held with the participation of Azerbaijani and Turkish servicemen, the ministry said in a statement.

"Tasks on the planning of joint activities of the Air Forces of the two countries, the study of interaction and combat interoperability, as well as the carrying out search-and-rescue measures will be fulfilled during the exercises," it added.

According to the Turkish Defense Ministry the exercises will last until Sept. 16.

Hüseyin Demir

