Türkiye neutralizes 5 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

Terrorists were planning to attack areas of Türkiye’s anti-terror operations, says National Defense Ministry.

Türkiye neutralized five YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

The terrorists were preparing to attack areas of Türkiye’s anti-terror operations, Peace Spring and Olive Branch, the ministry said on Twitter.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, UK and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK terror group's Syrian offshoot.

