Türkiye sending additional plane with aid to Iran following deadly floods

Türkiye’s Defense Ministry said Saturday it will send another plane to deliver aid materials to Iran after heavy rain caused deadly flooding.

“A transport plane belonging to our Air Force, which will deliver the aid materials such as tents and blankets needed due to the flood disaster in Iran, departed from Ankara Etimesgut Airport. Another plane is planned to set off for the area,” it wrote on Twitter.

The death toll stands at 56 from devastating flash floods that have wreaked havoc across Iran in recent days, according to officials. A weather alert is in place.

Iran, a country that has seen long spells of drought, has been occasionally hit by devastating floods, mostly during summers. Experts attribute it to climate change.