5 mountaineers killed, 14 rescued on Mt. Elbrus in Russia

Fourteen Russian mountaineers who were stuck on Mt. Elbrus due to bad weather conditions were rescued alive, while the death toll for other mountaineers has risen to five, the country’s Ministry of Emergency Situations announced on Friday.

On Thursday, a group of 19 mountain climbers requested emergency help due to bad weather at an altitude of 5,400 meters (17,717 feet) on Mt. Elbrus in the Russian Republic of Kabardino-Balkaria. It was previously stated that three mountaineers were killed in the incident.

Search and rescue teams were dispatched to the location, according to a statement.

"During the search and rescue operation on Mount Elbrus, 14 people were rescued,” it said, adding that they have been shifted to the Azau ski resort, where doctors are treating them. Unfortunately, five people have died, the ministry said.

The 69-member team of search and rescue operation, which included 16 vehicles, has ended, the statement said.

The rescuers worked in sub-zero temperatures, with visibility of less than a meter, wind gusts of 40-70 meters per second (90-157 miles per hour), severe precipitation, and temperatures as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit).

