COVID-19 deaths in UK surpass 200,000

The deaths involving COVID-19 have surpassed 200,000 in the UK, official data revealed on Wednesday.
The Office for National Statistics announced that 200,247 coronavirus-related deaths were recorded up to the start of July.
The 200,000 figure was actually breached on June 25, but there was a delay in registrations.
Meanwhile, the UK is experiencing a continued increase in COVID-19 cases, driven by omicron subvariants.
The statistical office’s weekly infection survey showed COVID-19 case levels were at their highest since April.
According to the survey, 2.7 million people were estimated to have COVID-19 in the last week of June, an 18% increase versus the week before.