COVID-19 jabs given in Turkey surge past 101M

The number of COVID-19 jabs administered in Turkey exceeded 101 million on Friday, according to the Health Ministry figures.

Over 51.23 million people have taken their first doses, while nearly 40 million are now fully vaccinated, official data showed.

More than 82.5% of the country's adult population has received at least one dose of a two-shot vaccine.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to over 9.37 million people.

The ministry also reported 23,562 new coronavirus cases and 214 more fatalities in the past 24 hours. Total cases stands at 6.03 million, while the nationwide death toll is 52,860.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 4.6 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 223 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.

AA