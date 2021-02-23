Environmental disasters across globe in January 2021

The first month of 2021 saw a host of environmental disasters, including floods in Malaysia and the Philippines, a volcanic eruption in Indonesia, a massive forest fire in India, landslides in Papua New Guinea and an avalanche in Russia.

Here is a timeline compiled by Anadolu Agency.

Jan. 2:

- Massive forest fire engulfs the picturesque Dzuko Valley located in northeastern India. 

Jan. 3:

- The death toll from the landslide in the village of Ask, Norway, on Dec. 30, rises to six.

- Mount Sinabung in North Sumatra, Indonesia, erupts, spewing ash columns up to 1,000 meters high. 

Jan. 5:

- At least five people are killed in floods that deluges south of Luzon island sitting at the northern end of the Philippines.

Jan. 6:

- Two people die in the Indian-administered Kashmir after they came under heavy snow, according to officials.

Jan. 7:

- At least three people are killed, over 36,000 are evacuated in Malaysia due to floods caused by monsoon rains that hit the country since the beginning of the year.

Jan. 9:

- Much of Spain comes to a halt amid historic snow levels that continue to blanket vast swaths of the country.

- Three people are killed after an avalanche hit a ski resort in Russia's Arctic city of Norilsk.

Jan. 11:

- At least three people are killed, while more than 62,000 others evacuated due to heavy rains in southern Thailand.

Jan. 14:

- Thirteen people die and 20 others injured in heavy rains that ravaged different parts of Rwanda since the beginning of the year.

Jan. 17:

- The Merapi volcano on Indonesia's Java island begins to spew lava as smoke and ash bellowed 50 meters (164 feet) above its crater following the eruptions.

Jan. 20:

- At least 21 people are killed and 63,608 are displaced due to floods that inundated 11 regencies and cities in Indonesia's South Kalimantan province in Indonesia.

Jan. 25:

- After hitting Mozambique's Sofala province, Tropical Cyclone Eloise left at least one person dead, thousands of houses destroyed, and tens of thousands of people directly affected.

Jan. 29:

- At least five family members die and three more are missing after a landslide in Papua New Guinea.

Jan. 31:

- A refugee camp in Syria's northwestern Afrin district is left inundated due to heavy rains, according to reports.

