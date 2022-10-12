Europe entering another COVID wave, say health authorities

Health authorities in Europe say they are seeing indicators suggesting another wave of COVID infections on the continent.

"Although we are not where we were 1 year ago, it is clear that the COVID-19 pandemic is still not over," said a joint statement by Stella Kyriakides, European commissioner for health and food safety; Dr. Hans Henri Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe; and Dr. Andrea Ammon, director of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

"We are unfortunately seeing indicators rising again in Europe, suggesting that another wave of infections has begun," they said, while also drawing attention to a possible resurgence of influenza with the arrival of autumn and winter.

The statement stressed that millions of people across Europe have still not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

"European countries should make every effort to reach the unvaccinated, making sure that they get their COVID-19 vaccine doses while also rolling out booster doses to priority groups, in line with national recommendations," they said.

Noting that a serious influenza infection may also affect people during the autumn and winter, the statement added: "It is important that the following priority groups get vaccinated against both influenza and COVID-19: health-care workers, people over 60 years old, pregnant women, and those with comorbidities and/or underlying conditions."