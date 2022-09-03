Measles outbreak claims nearly 2 dozen lives in Zambia

At least 23 people died of measles different areas of Zambia last month, officials said on Friday.

According to Health Minister Sylvia Masebo, authorities detected a measles outbreak in Sinazongwe and Pemba, two districts located in Zambia’s Southern Province.

“In August, there were 73 cases and 13 deaths in Pemba, along with 57 cases and three fatalities in Sinazongwe,” she told reporters in the capital Lusaka.

Seven more deaths were reported in North-Western Province and Kafue, a district outside Lusaka.

All the patients were not vaccinated against measles, Masebo said.

As of mid-August, 475 measles cases had been confirmed throughout Zambia since the start of the year, according to the minister.

“Measles remains a threat in our country,” said Masebo, adding that the government has deployed rapid response teams in affected areas to offer vaccination and guidance on prevention measures.