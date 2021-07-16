More than 3.57B coronavirus vaccine jabs administered worldwide

Over 3.57 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered worldwide, according to figures on Friday on Our World in Data, a tracking website affiliated with Oxford University.

China leads the global count with over 1.43 billion jabs, followed by India with 395.34 million.

The list continued with mostly Western countries, with the US having administered 336.05 million shots, Brazil 120.73 million, Germany 84.99 million, the UK 81.44 million, Japan 66.71 million, and France 62.32 million.

Turkey ranked ninth on the list with over 61.81 million doses, followed by Italy, Indonesia, and Mexico.

The country with the most doses administered by population is the United Arab Emirates, with 163.74 doses per 100 people.

Following the UAE are the island nations of Malta with 162.71 doses per 100 people and Seychelles with 141.98, Iceland 136.68, San Marino 132.74, Bahrain 130.76, Uruguay 128.35, Chile 126.85, Israel 126.62, Qatar 120.61, Faroe Islands 120.42, the UK 119.96, Mongolia 119.36, and Canada 117.36.

Most COVID-19 vaccines are administered in two doses, so the number of shots given is not the same as the number of individuals fully vaccinated.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 4.06 million lives across the world, with more than 189.04 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

AA