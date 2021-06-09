Over 2.22B coronavirus vaccine shots given worldwide

Over 2.22 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines have been given worldwide so far, figures compiled by Our World in Data showed on Wednesday.

China leads the global count with over 808.96 million jabs, followed by the US with 303.92 million, according to the tracking website.

India has administered 233.68 million shots, Brazil 74.54 million, the UK 68.8 million, Germany 55.55 million, France 40.84 million, Italy 39.31 million, and Mexico 34.66 million.

Turkey ranks 10th on the list with over 31.59 million doses given, followed by Spain, Indonesia, Canada, and Poland.

The country with the most doses administered by population was the East African island nation of Seychelles, with 138.83 doses per 100 people.

Most COVID-19 vaccines are administered in two doses, so the number of shots given is not the same as the number of individuals fully vaccinated.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed nearly 3.75 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 174 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.

The US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of the number of infections and deaths.

