Over 2.66B coronavirus vaccine shots given worldwide

Over 2.66 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines have been given worldwide so far, figures compiled by Our World in Data, a tracking website, showed on Monday.

China leads the global count with over 1.3 billion jabs, followed by the US with 317.97 million.

India has administered 280 million shots, Brazil 86.9 million, the UK 74.3 million, Germany 66.45 million, France 48.21 million, and Italy 46.2 million.

Turkey ranks 9th on the list with over 42.27 million doses given, followed by Mexico, Spain, and Indonesia.

The country with the most doses administered by population is the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with 146.21 doses per 100 people.

Following the UAE, countries with the most doses administered per 100 people are Malta with 141.74, Seychelles 140, San Marino 128.68, Israel 122.99, Bahrain 114.21, Chile 111.87, Mongolia 110.07, the UK 109.45, Iceland 104.08, Uruguay 101.3, and Qatar 100.18.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 3.86 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 178.58 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries.

