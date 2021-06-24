Over 2.79B coronavirus vaccine shots given worldwide

Over 2.79 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines have been given worldwide so far, figures compiled by Our World in Data, a tracking website, showed on Thursday.

China leads the global count with over 1.1 billion jabs, followed by the US with 319.87 million.

India has administered 293.37 million shots, Brazil 91.59 million, the UK 75.19 million, Germany 69.52 million, France 48.99 million, and Italy 47.72 million.

Turkey ranks ninth on the list with over 45.2 million doses given, followed by Mexico, Spain, Indonesia, and Russia.

The number of doses administered has exceeded that of the population in 11 countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Malta, Seychelles, San Marino and Israel.

The country with the most doses administered by population is the UAE, with 148.99 doses per 100 people.

Most COVID-19 vaccines are administered in two doses, so the number of shots given is not the same as the number of individuals fully vaccinated.

AA