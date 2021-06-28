Over 2.96B coronavirus vaccine shots administered worldwide

More than 2.96 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines have so far been administered worldwide, figures compiled by Our World in Data, a tracking website, showed on Monday.

China leads the global count with more than 1.19 billion jabs, followed by the US with 323.33 million.

India has administered 318.3 million shots, Brazil 96.8 million, the UK 76.77 million, Germany 72.15 million, France 52.26 million, and Italy 49.89 million.

Turkey ranks ninth on the list with over 48.13 million doses given, followed by Mexico, Indonesia, and Japan.

The country with the most doses administered by population is the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with 152.41 doses per 100 people.

Following the UAE, countries with the most doses administered per 100 people are Malta with 147.89 doses, the Seychelles 140.31, San Marino 130.92, Israel 123.64, Bahrain 119.18, Chile 117.67, Iceland 113.32, the UK 113.09, Mongolia 112.34, Uruguay 108.63, and Qatar 105.57.

The number of doses administered in 12 countries, including the UAE, exceeded their population.

Most COVID-19 vaccines are administered in two doses, so the number of shots given is not the same as the number of individuals fully vaccinated.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 3.92 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 181.1 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.

The US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries.

AA