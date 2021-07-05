Over 3.2B coronavirus vaccine shots administered worldwide

More than 3.2 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered worldwide, according to figures on Monday compiled by Our World in Data, a tracking website affiliated with Oxford University.

China leads the global count with more than 1.3 billion jabs, followed by India with 347.38 million.

The list continued with mostly Western countries, with the US having administered 330.6 million shots, Brazil 105.3 million, the UK 78.89 million, Germany 77.33 million, France 54.48 million, and Italy 53.6 million.

Turkey came ninth on the list with over 53.53 million doses given, followed by Japan, Mexico and Indonesia.

The country with the most doses administered by population is the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with 157.06 doses per 100 people.

The island nation of Malta followed the UAE with 154.63 doses per 100 people, as did Seychelles with 140.92, San Marino with 131.58, Bahrain with 126.19, Israel with 125.05, Chile with 119.99, Uruguay with 116.9, Mongolia with 116.75, the UK with 116.21, Qatar with 112.78, and Hungary with 101.86.

Most COVID-19 vaccines were administered in two doses, so the number of shots given is not the same as the number of individuals fully vaccinated.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 3.9 million lives across the world, with more than 183.8 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.

The US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries.

