Over 3.51B vaccine shots administered worldwide

The count of administered COVID-19 vaccine shots applied across the world has topped 3.51 billion as of Wednesday, according to Oxford University’s ourworldindata.org.

China, where the outbreak first emerged, ranks first globally with more than 1.4 billion vaccine jabs delivered within the country, according to the available data, and it is followed by India which has applied nearly 387.7 million vaccine jabs.

Meanwhile, over 334.9 million shots have been delivered in the US, and the tally of vaccines in Brazil has topped 117 million.

The vaccination campaigns in Germany (82.2 million), the UK (80.9 million), and Japan (63.6 million) have also continued at speed.

Turkey has so far administered more than 60.3 million vaccine shots, ranking ninth across the world, while over 38.4 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Considering that COVID-19 vaccines are used on individuals with two separate doses, the count of administered vaccines does not mean that the same amount of people have been vaccinated.

AA