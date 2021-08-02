Over 4.18B coronavirus vaccine jabs administered worldwide

The number of COVID-19 vaccine shots administered worldwide crossed 4.18 billion on Monday, according to Our World in Data, a tracking website affiliated with Oxford University.

China, where the virus was first detected in late 2019, leads the count with more than 1.67 billion jabs, followed by India and the US with 472.22 million and 346.46 million, respectively.

Brazil has administered nearly 142.5 million vaccine shots, while the figure stands at 92.05 million in Germany.

Next on the list are Japan and the UK with 87.38 million and 85.2 million doses.

Turkey has administered over 73.6 million jabs and ranks eighth worldwide.

More than 41 million people have received their first doses in Turkey, and 27.5 million have been fully vaccinated.

As COVID-19 vaccines are generally given in two separate doses per person, the count of administered vaccines does not mean that the same number of people have been vaccinated.

The number of COVID-19 cases around the world is now over 198.3 million, including 4.22 million related deaths.

AA