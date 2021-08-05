Over 4.31B coronavirus vaccine jabs given worldwide

The number of COVID-19 vaccine shots administered worldwide surpassed 4.31 billion on Thursday, according to Our World in Data, a tracking website affiliated with Oxford University.

China, where the virus was first detected in late 2019, leads the count with more than 1.73 billion jabs, followed by India and the US with 489.34 million and 348.1 million, respectively.

Brazil has administered over 147.2 million vaccine shots, while the figure stands at 93.75 million in Germany.

Next on the list are Japan and the UK, with 92.3 million and 85.6 million doses.

Turkey has administered over 74.8 million jabs and ranks ninth worldwide.

More than 41.42 million people have received their first doses in Turkey and 28.09 million have been fully vaccinated.

As COVID-19 vaccines are generally given in two separate doses per person, the count of administered vaccines does not mean that the same number of people have been vaccinated.

The global COVID-19 case count is now over 200.4 million, including 4.26 million related deaths.

AA