Russia confirms 1st case of monkeypox

Russia on Tuesday confirmed the first case of monkeypox.

A man who returned from a travel around Europe tested positive for the virus, the country's sanitary watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

"The biomaterials, taken from the patient were promptly sent to the Rospotrebnadzor institution authorized to conduct relevant testing. According to the results of the study of biomaterials, infection of monkeypox was confirmed," it said.

The patient has mild symptoms with no threat to life.

All people he contacted were identified in time and put under medical observation, according to the watchdog.

"Due to the timely start of the epidemic study, the possibility of further spread of infection is stopped. The situation is under strict control of Rospotrebnadzor," it said.

According to the World Health Organization, over 6,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox and three related deaths have been detected worldwide so far this year.

Since June 27, when the previous "disease outbreak news" was published, 2,614 new cases – a 77% rise – have been recorded, the global health agency said.