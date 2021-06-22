Turkey lowers vaccine eligibility age to 25

Turkey has lowered the COVID-19 vaccination eligibility age to 25, the country’s health minister announced on Tuesday.

People over 25 years of age can make an appointment as of tomorrow, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

Over 43 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered since the country launched a mass vaccination campaign in mid-January, according to the Health Ministry.

More than 28.5 million people have received their first doses, while over 14.5 million have been fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the country on Monday reported 5,294 new coronavirus cases, including 429 symptomatic patients, as well as 51 new fatalities and 5,093 recoveries over the past 24 hours.

Amid a nationwide fall in COVID-19 cases, Turkey is set to end pandemic curfews as of next Thursday, July 1.

AA