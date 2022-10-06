WHO issues alert against Indian-made syrups after 66 children die in Gambia

The World Health Organization Wednesday issued a medical product alert for four contaminated medicines detected in Gambia which have been potentially linked with acute kidney injuries and 66 child deaths.

"The four medicines are cough and cold syrups produced by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited in India. WHO is conducting further investigation with the company and regulatory authorities in India," the UN health agency said on Twitter.

The WHO warned that while the contaminated products have so far only been detected in Gambia, they may have been distributed outside of the West African country.

The UN agency urged all countries to identify and remove these products from circulation to hinder further harm to patients.

According to the alert issued by the WHO, the four products are Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup, and Magrip N Cold Syrup.

"To date, the stated manufacturer has not provided guarantees to WHO on the safety and quality of these products," the statement said.