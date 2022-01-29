Explosion kills 2 Iraqi children in Baghdad

Two Iraqi children were killed on Saturday in an explosion in the capital Baghdad, according to a local police officer.

A third child was injured in the blast that occurred when children were playing near a garbage lot in Al-Askari neighborhood in southern Baghdad, the officer said on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the media.

Saturday’s explosion is the second in just 24 hours after three people were killed, including two children, in a blast in a forest in the central Babel province.

Iraqi authorities often blame the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group for these blasts, which also occur as a result of unexploded ordnance.