Iraq: 12 dead, 20 hurt in Baghdad twin suicide attack

At least 12 people have died in Thursday morning’s twin suicide attack in central Baghdad, according to an Iraqi security official.

Some 20 more people are wounded after two suicide bombers detonated their explosives in a busy commercial area near Baghdad’s al-Tayaran Square, a police official told Anadolu Agency on the condition of anonymity.

The Baghdad Operations Command earlier confirmed the attack but did not give any figures on casualties.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the bombings.