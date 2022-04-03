Iraq completes measures for electric linkage with Turkiye

Iraq said Sunday it has finalized technical measures for electric linkage with Turkiye to address the country's power shortages.

Electricity Minister Adel Karim told the state news agency INA that Iraq will have better electricity supplies this summer in case "gas and fuel are available” to his ministry.

The Electricity Ministry has a plan "to complete projects, address shortcomings, establish lines and stations and purchase transformers," he said, noting that his ministry has "completed all maintenance work."

According to Iraqi authorities, Turkiye will provide Iraq with 500 megawatts of electricity.

The electricity minister also said works are underway to complete the electric linkage with neighboring Jordan.

Negotiations on electricity linkage with the Gulf countries are also ongoing to reach "a mutually satisfactory solution," he added.

For years, Baghdad has imported 1,200 megawatts of electricity from neighboring Iran to feed its local electric power plants.

Iraq generates some 19,000-21,000 megawatts, but the actual need tops 30,000 megawatts, according to local authorities.