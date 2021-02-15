Iraq PM says killers of activists arrested in Basra

Iraqi security forces have arrested a gang responsible for killing activists and journalists in the southern Basra province, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said on Monday.

"The death gang that terrorized our people in Basra…fell into the hands of our security forces,” al-Kadhimi said on Twitter.

The premier did not give further details about the gang, but security sources said four members of the 16-strong gang had been arrested.

According to the sources, the gang was involved in killing of activists who were active in the anti-government protests that broke out in October 2019.

According to official estimates, around 565 Iraqis have been killed in the course of the protests, including security officers.

The protests demanded improvement in services, create jobs and end political corruption.