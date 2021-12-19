Iraq says rocket attack targeted Baghdad’s Green Zone

A rocket attack targeted Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone on Sunday.

The area hosts most foreign diplomatic missions, as well as the premier's house.

Two missiles were fired at the Green Zone, according to a statement by the government-affiliated Security Media Network.

The statement did not disclose information about whether there were casualties and who was responsible.

The Green Zone has been repeatedly targeted by rocket attacks since the killing of Iran’s Gen. Qassem Soleimani in a US drone strike last January.

Washington blames Iran-backed Shia militias for rocket attacks on foreign diplomatic missions, the US and foreign troops in Iraq.