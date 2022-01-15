Iraqi army thwarts drone attack on military airbase

The Iraqi army said Saturday that it had thwarted an attack by three drones on the Balad Air Base in the northern Saladin province.

“Three drones approached the southern perimeter of Balad Air Base in Saladin province at dawn,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Balad Air Base is considered the largest military airbase in the country and includes squadrons of US F-16 aircraft.

The military base also houses technicians from the US to help maintain the aircraft.