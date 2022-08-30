Iraq’s top court postpones session to dissolve parliament amid unrest

Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court on Tuesday postponed a session to discuss a lawsuit demanding the dissolution of parliament.

“All the courts, including the Federal Court, did not consider the cases presented before them today due to the curfew and the disruption of the work of all state institutions,” the Supreme Judicial Council, Iraq’s top judicial body, said in a statement.

The Judicial Council earlier said that it does not have the authority to dissolve the assembly.

Iraqi authorities on Monday declared a nationwide curfew after supporters of influential Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr stormed the Republican Palace where the government is seated in Baghdad.

The situation escalated shortly after al-Sadr said he was stepping down from politics amid a months-long political crisis in Iraq.

At least 13 protesters were killed and hundreds injured in the unrest, according to local media.

Intra-Shia disputes have prevented the formation of a new government in Iraq since the last elections on Oct. 10, 2021.