Perpetrators of deadly Baghdad attack were Iraqis: army

Two Iraqi nationals carried out a twin suicide bombing that rocked a busy commercial market in Baghdad on Jan. 21, the Iraqi army said Sunday.

In an interview with state television, Yahya Rasul, the spokesperson of the General Command of the Iraqi Armed Forces, shared the latest developments on the attack.

"The information gathered by the police about the attack shows that the perpetrators were Iraqi nationals,” Rasul said.

Underlining that there are hundreds of terrorists in mountainous areas in Iraq, he said northeast Syria is still unsafe and terrorists have infiltrated the country from there.

The two suicide bombers detonated explosives in an area near Baghdad’s al-Tayaran Square which left 32 people dead and 110 others wounded.

Daesh/ISIS claimed responsibility Friday for the deadly attack.

