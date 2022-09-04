Sadrist lawmakers challenge resignations from Iraqi Parliament

73 MPs from Sadrist movement resigned in June amid standoff over formation of new government.

Lawmakers affiliated with Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr on Sunday filed a lawsuit challenging the acceptance of their resignation from Parliament.

In June, 73 MPs from the Sadrist movement resigned amid a parliamentary standoff over the formation of a new government in Iraq.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halbousi later issued a decree terminating the membership of the resigned lawmaker from the 329-seat assembly.

According to the state news agency INA, the Federal Supreme Court set Sept. 28 as a date to look into the appeal by the MPs.

Tension has been running high across Iraq in recent weeks over the failure of Shia groups to agree on a new prime minister since the country’s last elections Oct. 10, 2021.

More than 30 protesters were killed on Monday when supporters of al-Sadr stormed the Republican Palace, where the government is seated in Baghdad after the firebrand leader said he was stepping down from politics.

