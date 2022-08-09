Syrians in Iraqi camps cannot return to their homes due to PKK terror group

Hundreds of thousands of Syrians, who stay in refugee camps in Duhok and Erbil provinces of Iraq, cannot go back to their homes due to the presence of the YPG/PKK terrorist organization in Syria.

There are about 20 refugee camps within the borders of the city of Duhok. Of these, Syrian refugees remain in the camps of Domiz 1 and 2, Bardarash, Gavilan, and Acre.

Shivan Ali, from the Qamishli district of northeastern Syria and living in Duhok's Domiz camp over the past 11 years, is one of those who cannot return to his country because of the terror group.

Ali said they have lost their hopes to see their homes again.

“Life has become very difficult there, the conditions are very harsh. If there is public order in Syria and we are convinced that we are safe, we want to return,” he lamented.

Another Syrian refugee, Iyad Hasan, noted that they could not return to home due to lack of stability, terrorist attacks, clashes, and confusion.

"Syrian refugees in the region are afraid to return because of the PKK as it is forcibly arming young people in Syria and making them fight.

“That's why I don't want to go there as long as the facilities are available. I'll bring my parents here, and they'll live in the camp,” he noted.

Mohammad Ali, another refugee, stressed that their situation was bad, adding: "International organizations have cut off aid. They used to bring food parcels before, now they don't give them either.”

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.