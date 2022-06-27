Azerbaijan’s president, OIC chief discuss promotion of Islamic solidarity

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met on Monday with Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha to discuss the bloc’s vision to promote Islamic solidarity and joint Islamic action.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 11th session of the Islamic Conference of Tourism Ministers in the capital Baku.

"President [Aliyev] pledged Azerbaijan's full support to the Secretary-General's vision and mission to protect and safeguard the interest of the Muslim world," the OIC said in a statement.

During the meeting, Taha congratulated the Azerbaijani leader on the liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation and voiced support to the country's efforts to reconstruct its liberated areas.

On Sept. 27, 2020, a 44-day conflict ended with Azerbaijan's liberation of several cities and over 300 settlements and villages that had been occupied by Armenia for almost three decades.