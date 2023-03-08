Ceremony for 3,000 young girls who wear hijab

It shows once again the commitment of young girls who wear hijab to the Islamic and national identity of the Kurdish people.

Salahaddin Muhammed Bahaeddin, President of Yekgirtûy Îslamîy Kurdistan, congratulated the girls who wear hijab and their families in his speech at the ceremony.

A program was held for 3,000 girls who wear hijab in the city of Sulaymaniyah in Iraqi Kurdistan. Kurdistan Student Development Association, affiliated to the Islamic Union of Kurdistan (Yekgirtûy Îslamîy Kurdistan), organized the "Ninth Golden Crown" event in Sulaymaniyah.

The event was attended by 3,000 girls who wore headscarves after attending hijab courses organized by the association, as well as their families and opinion leaders.

Speaking in the program, Yekgirtûy Îslamîy Kurdistan Chairman Salahaddin Muhammed Bahaeddin said that the young girls who wear hijab, their families and the association achieved a great success.

Stating that the young girls wearing the hijab once again showed their commitment to the Islamic and national identity of the Kurdish people against the enemies of the veil, Bahaeddin congratulated the girls and their families who wore the hijab.

Association officials stated that they organize such an event every year as part of the 1 February World Headscarf Day, and pointed out that such programs are a great incentive.