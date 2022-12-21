Former Tunisian Prime Minister Laarayedh imprisoned: Ennahda

A Tunisian judge decided to imprison former Prime Minister Ali Laarayedh on accusations of sending Tunisians to conflict zones abroad, according to Ennahda movement on Tuesday.

In a statement, Ennahda termed the decision as a “systematic targeting” of Laarayedh and an attempt by Tunisian President Kais Saied “to cover up his big failure” in the recent parliamentary elections.

Tunisian voters cast ballot in parliamentary elections on Dec. 17, with voter turnout recording only 11.2 percent.

The vote was the latest step in a series of exceptional measures taken by Saied, which started in July 2021 with ousting the government, dissolving parliament, and drafting a new Constitution.

Ennahda called on the Tunisian authorities to free Laarayedh, who served as prime minister from March 2013 to January 2014.

“Ennahda leaders have no relation to the issue of sending Tunisians to conflict zones,” the movement stressed.

“Targeting opposition leaders will not improve the living conditions of Tunisians and will not end the lack of foodstuffs or soaring prices,” Ennahda said.

Tunisia has been in the throes of a deep political crisis that aggravated the country's economic conditions since last year.

While Saied insists that his measures were meant to "save" the country, critics have accused him of orchestrating a coup.