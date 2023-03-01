German footballer Jamal Musiala wondering if he is muslim. Musiala muslim is a question about his faith. Here are some details about Musiala muslim.

Jamal Musiala plays for Bayern Munich.He is the youngest player of his team. Jamal Musiala borni in 26 February 2003. He is 20 years. His nickname is "Bambi".

Befora Bayern Munih he plays for Chelsea. Musiala is known for his world-class dribbling skills and known as one of the best attackers in the world.

Musiala was born in Germany. His father Nigerian, mother English. He has two sister and two brother.

So Musiala Half-Nigerian, Half-English.

Is Musiala Muslim

Musiala is a young German footballer. He pluyis for Bayern Munich.

It is considered that hi is a muslim because of his mixed racial origins. But it is not clear.

He played for Chelsea before Bayern Munich. According to the news, Musiala was offered a lucrative contract with Chelsea. Overall, he wanted to play for his home country and thus signed a five-year contract with Bayern Munich.

Jamal appeared in twelve games.Jamal scored six goals in those games and was later promoted to the U19s.