Laylat al-Bara'ah to be celebrated tonight

Laylat al-Bara'ah 2023 to be celebrated tomorrow night in the Islamic World.

Muslims acrosss world will observe as "laylatul-bara'ah" which means the Night of Innocence.

This is the night occurring between 14th and 15th day of Sha'ban month that is the eighth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

There are certain traditions of Prophet Muhammad to prove that it is a meritorious night in which the people of the earth are attended by special Divine mercy.

Remembering death encourages people not to delay seeking repentance when they err. Prophet Mohammad encouraged his followers to desire a long life for two reasons — to make up for past inequities and to increase good deeds.

Muslim traditions affirm that this night is indeed a very special night, one on which Allah opens the doors of forgiveness and mercy, sealing the destinies of all souls, including those who will die in the coming year. The devout commence praying from the time of sunset of the 14th and continue till sunrise next morning.

In cities one can see Muslims out on the streets in groups throughout the night making their way to graveyards and dargahs to seek forgiveness for themselves and for the souls of their departed loved ones.

In the subcontinent, the night assumes a festive flavour with the lighting of homes. Halwa is prepared and distributed to neighbours. Food is especially distributed to the poor and the people stay up all night in prayer.

Güncelleme Tarihi: 06 Mart 2023, 09:13