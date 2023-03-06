Shab E Barat messages, Laylat Al Bara'ah greeting messages, Best Wishes And Duas... The ‘night of forgiveness’, also known as Shab-e-Barat, occurs between the 14th and 15th nights of Shaban – the 8th month of the Islamic calendar. This year, the fortunate Muslims can wish Shab e Barat Mubarak on March 18 till the evening of March 19. The Persian word ‘Shab’ means ‘night’, whereas ‘Barat’ is an Arabic word that denotes ‘salvation’ and ‘forgiveness’. On the night of Shab-e-Barat, Muslims worldwide pray to Allah to seek forgiveness for their sins. Although the primary prayers and recitations of the Holy Quran begin at night, the vibrancy and festiveness commence as soon as the day starts. Muslims throughout the world commemorate the day in various ways, based on cultural diversity and local customs.

Muslims who observe this night do so with specific prayers, fasting, and rituals such as remaining awake for most of the night, with only brief intervals, praying to Allah, and reciting the Quran till dawn. Mosques are adorned, and many of them hold recitations and announcements throughout the day to prepare for the night’s primary activities. People create delectable sweets, Halwa, Zarda, and other items during the day to enjoy and share with their neighbors, relatives, and family members. Evening vigils with prayers are occasionally held, although most individuals prefer to pray at home with their own families. Money and food are provided to the needy as a form of charity. On this day, Muslims also visit cemeteries to pray for deceased family members. They wish their family members beautiful messages. Some of them are:

Allah will constantly bless your life with extraordinary things, and on this day, you must forgive all your adversaries. To you, Shab e Barat Mubarak.

This Shab e Barat will bring you joy and prosperity in your life. I wish you a happy Shab e Barat.

Allow Allah’s blessings to illuminate you. Keep Shab-e-Barat in mind.

Feel Allah’s zeal on this auspicious day. Mubarak Shab-e-Barat.

May Allah’s blessings be upon you as you live a happy life. Happy Shab e barat to your family.

Obtain Allah’s blessings and pray for the betterment of life. Shab-e-Barat Mubarak.

You can forgive anyone if you can forgive yourself. This is the most valuable blessing you can give yourself this Shab-e-Barat.

May the planet be filled with kindness, peace, and forgiveness. Mubarak Shab-e-Barat.

May Allah hear your prayers and bless your life with his blessings on this Shab e Barat.

May Allah bless you with joy and thankfulness on this Shab e Barat throughout your life.

Muslims will pray for forgiveness for themselves and their ancestors, both dead and alive. Some thoughtful Shab e barat forgiveness quotes and messages to think about and employ during Shab e Barat 2023 are listed below.

This Shab e Barat, I apologize if I ever brought a tear to your eyes and seek forgiveness

May our names be on the list of those who will be learned to forgive on Shab e Barat

During this Shab e Barat, I sincerely ask for forgiveness and the opportunity to learn from my faults

Shab e Barat Dua

Praying at the right time of the month allows one to get the most out of the ajar. Here are some useful Shab e Barat Duas to recite on this night.

1. Perform Salatul Tasbih

To please Allah, create an intention for four rakaat, nafal, or Salatul Tasbih, and then begin the namaz as usual. Before continuing with the namaz, recite the Tasbih 15 times after saying the Sanaa. The Tasbih here is: “Subhanallahi Wal Hamdulillahi Walaa Ilaaha Illallahu Wallahu Akbar.” One must next recite Ta’wwuz (Auzubillah), Tasmiyah (Bismillah), and Surah-e-Fatiha, as well as another Surah. Recite the Tasbih 10 times more when finished.

The Tasbih is recited ten times more in Ruku. Stand upright and say ‘Sami Allahu Liman Hamida Rabbana Walakal Hamd,’ one must also repeat Tasbih 10 times following Ruku. To please Allah, create an intention for four rakaat, nafal, or Salatul Tasbih, and then begin the namaz as usual. Before continuing with the namaz, recite the Tasbih 15 times after saying the Sanaa.

The Tasbih here is: “Subhanallahi Wal Hamdulillahi Walaa Ilaaha Illallahu Wallahu Akbar.” One must next recite Ta’wwuz (Auzubillah), Tasmiyah (Bismillah), and Surah-e-Fatiha, as well as another Surah. Recite the Tasbih 10 times more when finished. The Tasbih is recited ten times more in Ruku. Stand upright and say ‘Sami Allahu Liman Hamida Rabbana Walakal Hamd,’ one must also repeat Tasbih 10 times following Ruku.

2. Praying 100 Rakaat Nafil on Shab e Barat

Praying 100 Nafils using a specific approach on the Holy Night of Shab-e-Barat will bring forgiveness and blessings. Surah-e-Fatiha should be repeated once per rakaat, whereas Surah-e-Ikhlas should be said ten times. This indicates that for every Surah-e-Fatiha in a rakaat, Surah-e-Ikhlas must be recited 10 times. The individual who completes this 100-nafil namaz will be rescued from hellfire, blessed in this life, and Allah Almighty will forgive his sins.

3. Duas to recite after Namaz-e-Maghrib on Shab-e-Baraat

To safeguard the Imaan, read two rakaats of Nafil after performing Maghrib namaz. After Surah-e-Fatiha, recite Surah-e-Ikhlas three times and Surah-e-Falaq once in the first rakaat. After Surah-e-Fatiha, recite Surah-e-Ikhlas three times and Surah-e-Naas once in the second rakaat. Recite Surah-e-Yaseen after Salaam, then Dua-e-Nisf-e-Shabaan, say Dua, and beg Allah to safeguard the Imaan. Read two rakaats of Nafil after Maghrib namaz for Barkat in Rizk/Rozi.

Read Surah-e-Yaseen once, Surah-e-Ikhlas 21 times, and Dua-e-Nisf-e-Shabaan once more after that. Then, in Rozi, say a Dua for Barakat, asking Allah not to make you reliant on anybody. For a long and pious life, read two rakaats of Nafil after Maghrib namaz. Once, read Surah-e-Yaseen. Then read Dua-e-Nisf-e-Shabaan for the first time. After then, offer a Dua for a long life of holiness and righteousness.

Muhammad al Mahdi, the 12th Imam of Muslims, was born on the 15th of Shaban month. The community has commemorated that day as his birthday ever since. On the other hand, many Muslims believe that Allah spared the arch of Nuh from the water on the 15th Shaban. According to a hadith, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) visited Jannatul Baqi on the 15th of Shaban. Prophet Muhammad prayed in the graveyard late at night for his departed family members. Following this, Muslims chose to visit the graves of their loved ones and ask for forgiveness.

Shab e Barat is a great night to seek forgiveness from AllahR. Therefore, wishing Shab e Barat Mubarak to friends and family reminds them of the benefits they can fetch on the night. One must make full use of the night and its value.

Sources: https://zamzam.com/blog/shab-e-barat-mubarak/