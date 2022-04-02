Islamophobic group plans provocative barbecues near Dutch mosques

An Islamophobic Dutch group is planning to hold deliberately provocative barbecues near mosques over the next several weeks, coinciding with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in which most believers fast from sunrise to sunset.

According to PEGIDA, standing for “Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamization of West,” the barbecues will be held in front of mosques at the sunset fast-breaking time in 12 cities across the country, and they have applied for permits.

In years past, similar PEGIDA barbecues have featured the roasting of pork, a food prohibited under Islam.

The group argued that these events have not been allowed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that now there is no obstacle to what they call the "Ramadan Barbecue Tour."

PEGIDA intolerance

Starting in 2014, the far-right Islamist PEGIDA held its first protest in Dresden, Germany with some 350 people, including 12 organizers.

Through early 2015 the number of protesters is said to have reached some 25,000 but later fell.

PEGIDA has inspired xenophobic groups both inside and outside Germany.