Led by Brazil, COVID-19 cases up in Latin American countries

Latin American countries announced more coronavirus cases and deaths Wednesday as they continued efforts to contain the disease.

According to data from the Brazilian Health Ministry, 1,209 people died in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 558,432.

A total of 32,316 people tested positive, bringing the total number of cases to over 19.98 million.

In Brazil, the country with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths after the US, more than 18.74 million people have recovered

Mexico

According to Mexico's Health Ministry, 351 more people died from the disease in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 241,936.

A total of 18,911 new virus-related cases are reported in the country, taking caseload to over 2.88 million.

The ministry also stated that the total number of people who have recovered from the virus has surpassed 2.25 million.

With a population of more than 126 million people, Mexico ranks 16th in the world in terms of COVID-19 cases, according to the Worldometers website, which compiled COVID-19 data from around the world.

Argentina

As of Tuesday, 402 more people died of coronavirus, pushing the death tally to 106,447 in Argentina, according to data by the country’s Health Ministry.

The virus infected up to 14,850 people, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to over 4.96 million.

The recovery toll in Argentina, a country with a population of 45 million, was also reported to be at least 4.6 million.

The country is 8th in the world in terms of the number of cases.

Colombia

According to data from the Colombian Health Ministry, 268 people lost their lives due to coronavirus, increasing the total number of virus-related deaths in the country to 121,484.

In the country, where 6,929 people tested positive in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases surpassed 4.8 million, and the number of those who recovered exceeded 4.6 million.

With a population of nearly 50 million people, Colombia ranks 9th in the world in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases.

Peru

According to Peru's Health Ministry, 38 people died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, and the country has reported 815 new cases.

The total number of cases in the country surpassed 2.11 million, the number of deaths from the virus reached 196,598, and the number of people who recovered exceeded 2.83 million.

Chile

According to a statement issued by the Chilean Health Ministry, the number of COVID-19-related casualties has increased to 35,640, with 24 people dying in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases increased by 616 to 1.61 million, with 1.57 million people recovering.

Bolivia

According to the Bolivian Ministry of Health, 23 people have died in the last 24 hours, with 727 new cases reported.

The number of cases has risen to 475,265, the death toll has soared to 17,882, and the number of people who have recovered has gone up to 410,833.

Paraguay

According to the Ministry of Health in Paraguay, 49 people have died in the last 24 hours, with 336 new cases of the virus.

The total caseload reached 453,367, with 15,135 casualties and 422,995 people regaining their health since the virus outbreak.

Guatemalan

According to Guatemalan media reports, 35 people have died in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 10,483, and the number of cases to 373,047, an increase of 2,789 from the previous day.

In addition, 328,765 people recovered from the deadly disease.

Honduras

According to Honduran media, 60 people have died in the last 24 hours and 1,128 new cases have been reported.

The number of cases in the country has increased to 301,700, the number of casualties has risen to 7,962, and the number of those who have recovered their health has increased to 101,909.

The global COVID-19 case count has surpassed 199.7 million, with 4.25 million deaths.

AA

Güncelleme Tarihi: 04 Ağustos 2021, 18:37