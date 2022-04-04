Press agenda on April 04

UKRAINE
KYIV – Following Russia’s war on Ukraine, sanctions, efforts for peace, and related international developments.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW – Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet delegation of foreign ministers from Arab League.
UK
LONDON – Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change to publish its report on mitigating global warming.
GERMANY
BERLIN – Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to meet Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan for talks on bilateral relations, international issues.
US
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden to deliver remarks on progress made on his administration’s ‘Trucking Action Plan’ to strengthen nation’s supply chains.
WASHINGTON – Senate Judiciary Committee to vote on Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to Supreme Court.
THE ECONOMY
ANKARA – Turkish Statistical Institute to reveal inflation figures for March.
ANKARA – Trade Minister Mehmet Mus to announce Turkiye’s export figures for March.
LUXEMBOURG – Eurostat to release producer price index figures for February.
WASHINGTON – US Commerce Department to announce factory orders for February.