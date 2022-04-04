Press agenda on April 04

UKRAINE

KYIV – Following Russia’s war on Ukraine, sanctions, efforts for peace, and related international developments.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW – Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet delegation of foreign ministers from Arab League.

UK

LONDON – Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change to publish its report on mitigating global warming.

GERMANY

BERLIN – Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to meet Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan for talks on bilateral relations, international issues.

US

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden to deliver remarks on progress made on his administration’s ‘Trucking Action Plan’ to strengthen nation’s supply chains.

WASHINGTON – Senate Judiciary Committee to vote on Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to Supreme Court.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – Turkish Statistical Institute to reveal inflation figures for March.

ANKARA – Trade Minister Mehmet Mus to announce Turkiye’s export figures for March.

LUXEMBOURG – Eurostat to release producer price index figures for February.

WASHINGTON – US Commerce Department to announce factory orders for February.