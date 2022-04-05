Press agenda on April 05

TURKIYE

ANKARA - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to chair his Justice and Development (AK) Party's Central Decision and Executive Board (MKYK) meeting.

UKRAINE

KYIV - Following Russia’s war on Ukraine, sanctions, efforts for peace, and related international developments.

US

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama to deliver remarks on Affordable Care Act and lowering health care costs for families.

WASHINGTON - Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley to speak at House Armed Service Committee hearing.

NEW YORK - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address UN Security Council meeting.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to hold news conference ahead of Wednesday’s NATO foreign ministers meeting.

SPAIN

MADRID - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address Spain's Congress of Deputies.

GERMANY

BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to host donor’s conference for Ukrainian refugees in Moldova.

THE ECONOMY

WASHINGTON - US Commerce Department to announce trade balance for February.