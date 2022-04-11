Press agenda on April 11

UKRAINE
KYIV - Following Russia’s war on Ukraine, sanctions, efforts for peace, and related international developments.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW - Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer is expected to visit Moscow for talks with President Vladimir Putin as diplomatic efforts continue for cease-fire in Ukraine.
BELGIUM
BRUSSELS - EU foreign ministers to meet to discuss Ukraine issue.
LUXEMBOURG
LUXEMBOURG - EU foreign ministers to meet in Luxembourg to discuss further sanctions against Russia, latest developments in Mali, Libya and Yemen.
GERMANY
BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to meet Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama for talks on bilateral relations, regional issues.
US
WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to meet virtually with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to host Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh for US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue at Department of State.
WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to announce new action by his administration to fight gun crime.
The ECONOMY
ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Office to release unemployment figures for February.
ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to announce balance of payment statistics for February.
LUXEMBOURG - European statistical office to share provisional inflation figures for March.