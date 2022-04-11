Press agenda on April 11

UKRAINE

KYIV - Following Russia’s war on Ukraine, sanctions, efforts for peace, and related international developments.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer is expected to visit Moscow for talks with President Vladimir Putin as diplomatic efforts continue for cease-fire in Ukraine.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS - EU foreign ministers to meet to discuss Ukraine issue.

LUXEMBOURG

LUXEMBOURG - EU foreign ministers to meet in Luxembourg to discuss further sanctions against Russia, latest developments in Mali, Libya and Yemen.

GERMANY

BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to meet Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama for talks on bilateral relations, regional issues.

US

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to meet virtually with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to host Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh for US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue at Department of State.

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to announce new action by his administration to fight gun crime.

The ECONOMY

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Office to release unemployment figures for February.

ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to announce balance of payment statistics for February.

LUXEMBOURG - European statistical office to share provisional inflation figures for March.