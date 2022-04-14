Press agenda on April 14

TURKIYE

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to receive at presidential complex ambassadors of Thailand, Mali, Yemen, and New Zealand who will present their letters of credence.

ANKARA - Communications Director Fahrettin Altun to address conference on Ukraine.

US

WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Antony Blinken to meet with Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra at Department of State.

WASHINGTON - National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to speak at event hosted by Economic Club of Washington DC.

NEW YORK - UN Security Council to discuss situation in Yemen.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to speak at Digital International Relations 2022 Conference.

FRANCE

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron to attend campaign rally in Le Havre ahead of April 24 presidential runoff election.

UKRAINE

KYIV - Following Russia’s war on Ukraine, sanctions, efforts for peace, and related international developments.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to reveal Outstanding Loans Received From Abroad by Private Sector for February.

ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to announce interest rate.

FRANKFURT - European Central Bank to announce interest rate.

WASHINGTON - US Labor Department to announce weekly initial jobless claims.