Press agenda on April 14

TURKIYE
ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to receive at presidential complex ambassadors of Thailand, Mali, Yemen, and New Zealand who will present their letters of credence.
ANKARA - Communications Director Fahrettin Altun to address conference on Ukraine.
US
WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Antony Blinken to meet with Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra at Department of State.
WASHINGTON - National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to speak at event hosted by Economic Club of Washington DC.
NEW YORK - UN Security Council to discuss situation in Yemen.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to speak at Digital International Relations 2022 Conference.
FRANCE
PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron to attend campaign rally in Le Havre ahead of April 24 presidential runoff election.
UKRAINE
KYIV - Following Russia’s war on Ukraine, sanctions, efforts for peace, and related international developments.
THE ECONOMY
ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to reveal Outstanding Loans Received From Abroad by Private Sector for February.
ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to announce interest rate.
FRANKFURT - European Central Bank to announce interest rate.
WASHINGTON - US Labor Department to announce weekly initial jobless claims.