Press agenda on April 20

Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Press agenda on April 20

TURKIYE

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend parliamentary group meeting of Justice and Development (AK) Party.

US

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to meet with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, combatant commanders at White House.

UK

LONDON - Prime Minister Boris Johnson to respond to questions from lawmakers.

LONDON - Lawmakers to discuss Lords' amendments to Nationality and Borders Bill.

LONDON - WikiLeaks founder Assange to appear in court as part of extradition proceedings.

FRANCE

PARIS - Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen to hold debate ahead of 2nd round of presidential election to be held on April 24.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova to hold weekly news conference.

UKRAINE

KYIV - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is expected to visit Kyiv.

KYIV - Following Russia’s war on Ukraine, sanctions, efforts for peace, and related international developments.

FINLAND

HELSINKI - Finnish parliament to debate joining NATO.

THE ECONOMY

LUXEMBOURG - European Statistical Institute (Eurostat) to announce industrial production, trade balance for February.

ANKARA - TurkPatent to release trademark, patent and design statistics for 1st quarter.

ANKARA - Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry to announce central government’s debt figures for March.

Hüseyin Demir

Hüseyin Demir

Editör

YORUM EKLE
Gönder