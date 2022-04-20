Press agenda on April 20

TURKIYE



ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend parliamentary group meeting of Justice and Development (AK) Party.



US



WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to meet with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, combatant commanders at White House.



UK



LONDON - Prime Minister Boris Johnson to respond to questions from lawmakers.



LONDON - Lawmakers to discuss Lords' amendments to Nationality and Borders Bill.



LONDON - WikiLeaks founder Assange to appear in court as part of extradition proceedings.



FRANCE



PARIS - Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen to hold debate ahead of 2nd round of presidential election to be held on April 24.



RUSSIA



MOSCOW - Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova to hold weekly news conference.



UKRAINE



KYIV - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is expected to visit Kyiv.



KYIV - Following Russia’s war on Ukraine, sanctions, efforts for peace, and related international developments.



FINLAND



HELSINKI - Finnish parliament to debate joining NATO.



THE ECONOMY



LUXEMBOURG - European Statistical Institute (Eurostat) to announce industrial production, trade balance for February.



ANKARA - TurkPatent to release trademark, patent and design statistics for 1st quarter.



ANKARA - Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry to announce central government’s debt figures for March.