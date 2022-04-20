TURKIYE
ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend parliamentary group meeting of Justice and Development (AK) Party.
US
WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to meet with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, combatant commanders at White House.
UK
LONDON - Prime Minister Boris Johnson to respond to questions from lawmakers.
LONDON - Lawmakers to discuss Lords' amendments to Nationality and Borders Bill.
LONDON - WikiLeaks founder Assange to appear in court as part of extradition proceedings.
FRANCE
PARIS - Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen to hold debate ahead of 2nd round of presidential election to be held on April 24.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW - Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova to hold weekly news conference.
UKRAINE
KYIV - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is expected to visit Kyiv.
KYIV - Following Russia’s war on Ukraine, sanctions, efforts for peace, and related international developments.
FINLAND
HELSINKI - Finnish parliament to debate joining NATO.
THE ECONOMY
LUXEMBOURG - European Statistical Institute (Eurostat) to announce industrial production, trade balance for February.
ANKARA - TurkPatent to release trademark, patent and design statistics for 1st quarter.
ANKARA - Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry to announce central government’s debt figures for March.
Press agenda on April 20
Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
