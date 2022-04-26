Press agenda on April 26

TURKIYE

ANKARA - Newly appointed envoys of Vietnam, Cuba, Kazakhstan to Turkiye will present their credentials to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at presidential complex.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin to meet with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

GERMANY

BERLIN - US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to meet with his NATO counterparts at Ramstein Air Base to discuss support for Ukraine. Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar also to attend the meeting.

ECUADOR

QUITO - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to meet with his Ecuadorian counterpart Jose Valencia Amores as part of his Latin America contacts.

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

SARAJEVO - Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop to hold official talks in Bosnian capital.

UKRAINE

KYIV – Following the war between Ukraine and Russia, and international reactions.

US

WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Antony Blinken to speak about State Department's budget at Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing.

NEW YORK - UN General Assembly to debate draft resolution seeking to limit veto power of Security Council permanent members.

NEW YORK - UN Security Council to discuss situation in Syria.

THE ECONOMY

WASHINGTON - US Commerce Department's Census Bureau to announce Durable Goods Orders for March.

WASHINGTON - Research group Conference Board to announce US consumer confidence in April.

WASHINGTON - Census Bureau and Department of Housing and Urban Development to reveal new home sales for March.