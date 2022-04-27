Press agenda on April 27

TURKIYE

ISTANBUL - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend presentation of hand-written Quran at Grand Camlica Mosque Conference Hall.

COLOMBIA

BOGOTA - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to be received by Colombian President Ivan Duque.

NORTH MACEDONIA

SKOPJE - In official visit, Turkish parliament speaker Mustafa Sentop to meet North Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, representatives of Turkish community.

US

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to attend funeral of former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Antony Blinken to testify before Senate Committee on Appropriations, Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, Related Programs.

RUSSIA

ST. PETERSBURG - President Vladimir Putin to meet group of lawmakers, deliver remarks on economy.

MOSCOW - Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet with Eritrean counterpart Osman Saleh.

UK

LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to attend weekly Question Time debate in Parliament.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to answer questions from lawmakers on foreign policy issues, recent developments in Ukraine.

FRANCE

STRASBOURG - Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to discuss report on Russia's war on Ukraine.

UKRAINE

KYIV - Following the war between Ukraine and Russia, and international reactions.

KYIV - UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to meet Ukraine's President in Kyiv.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA - TurkStat to reveal road motor vehicle registration figures for March.

BRUSSELS - European Automobile Manufacturers Association to share March commercial vehicles registration figures.