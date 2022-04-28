Press agenda on April 28

SAUDI ARABIA



RIYADH - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia.



PANAMA



PANAMA CITY - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold joint press conference with Panamanian counterpart Erika Mouynes after meeting.



US



WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to deliver remarks on support for Ukrainians against Russia’s war.



WASHINGTON- House Judiciary Committee to hold oversight hearing about migration on southern border with Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.



NEW YORK - UN Security Council to discuss situation in Libya.



UKRAINE



KYIV - Following war between Ukraine and Russia, and international reactions.



KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.



RUSSIA



MOSCOW - Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova to hold news conference.



BELGIUM



BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to meet with President of European Parliament Roberta Metsola, attend meeting of European Parliament’s Conference of Presidents.



GERMANY



BERLIN - German parliament to debate supply of weapons to Ukraine.



THE ECONOMY



ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to release economic confidence index for April.

WASHINGTON - US GDP figures to be released for Q1.



WASHINGTON - US Labor Department to announce initial jobless claims.