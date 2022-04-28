Press agenda on April 28

SAUDI ARABIA
RIYADH - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia.
PANAMA
PANAMA CITY - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold joint press conference with Panamanian counterpart Erika Mouynes after meeting.
US
WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to deliver remarks on support for Ukrainians against Russia’s war.
WASHINGTON- House Judiciary Committee to hold oversight hearing about migration on southern border with Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.
NEW YORK - UN Security Council to discuss situation in Libya.
UKRAINE
KYIV - Following war between Ukraine and Russia, and international reactions.
KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW - Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova to hold news conference.
BELGIUM
BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to meet with President of European Parliament Roberta Metsola, attend meeting of European Parliament’s Conference of Presidents.
GERMANY
BERLIN - German parliament to debate supply of weapons to Ukraine.
THE ECONOMY
ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to release economic confidence index for April.
WASHINGTON - US GDP figures to be released for Q1.
WASHINGTON - US Labor Department to announce initial jobless claims.