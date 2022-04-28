Press agenda on April 28

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

SAUDI ARABIA

RIYADH - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia.

PANAMA

PANAMA CITY - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold joint press conference with Panamanian counterpart Erika Mouynes after meeting.

US

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to deliver remarks on support for Ukrainians against Russia’s war.

WASHINGTON- House Judiciary Committee to hold oversight hearing about migration on southern border with Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

NEW YORK - UN Security Council to discuss situation in Libya.

UKRAINE

KYIV - Following war between Ukraine and Russia, and international reactions.

KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova to hold news conference.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to meet with President of European Parliament Roberta Metsola, attend meeting of European Parliament’s Conference of Presidents.

GERMANY

BERLIN - German parliament to debate supply of weapons to Ukraine.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to release economic confidence index for April.

WASHINGTON - US GDP figures to be released for Q1.

WASHINGTON - US Labor Department to announce initial jobless claims.

