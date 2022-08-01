Press agenda on August 01

TÜRKİYE

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to chair Cabinet meeting at presidential complex.

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency's Editor's Desk to host Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar at agency's headquarters.

UK

LONDON - UK Conservative leadership candidates Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss to speak at a hustings event in Exeter.

SERBIA

BELGRADE - Following heightened border tensions between Serbia and Kosovo.

US

WASHINGTON - US Senate to begin considering major climate, healthcare package.

WASHINGTON - China to assume presidency of UN Security Council.

WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Antony Blinken to meet with Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) Non-Nuclear Weapons States Parties at UN conference in New York.

UKRAINE

KYIV - Following Russia's war on Ukraine, sanctions, efforts for peace, grain deal, related international developments.

IRAQ

BAGHDAD - Iraq's pro-Iran Coordination Framework coalition calls for protests.

BAGHDAD - Tension expected as Iraqi cleric Muqtada al-Sadr calls on supporters to remain on streets.

ALGERIA

ALGIERS - Following reactions to Algerian president's speech about Palestinian reconciliation, Libya, Tunisia.

ECONOMY

BERLIN - German retail sales for June to be revealed by Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).

ANKARA - US-based financial services company S&P Global to announce final July Manufacturing PMI readings for eurozone, Russia, Germany, UK, Türkiye.

BRUSSELS - European Statistical Institute (Eurostat) to announce euro area unemployment rate for June.